OUR MISSION
To provide life changing experiences to children with physical disabilities.
THE FOUNDATION
The Stephen J Wampler Foundation incorporated in October 2001, becoming a fully recognized tax-exempt non-profit 501(c) 3 organization in March of 2002 (Tax ID number #80-0470847). Our outdoor programs started in August of 2004 when we welcomed our first 24 campers. The organization has grown over the past 17 years, and we have sponsored 1250 children.
Camp Wamp, located near North Lake Tahoe in the High Sierras, is a place where kids with physical challenges have the week of their life in the great outdoors. The kids of Camp Wamp leave the experience having learned to face life with a new sense of self-reliance, ambition, optimism and adventure. Most of these kids are also quick to say that Camp Wamp was the, “BEST WEEK EVER”!
CAMP WAMP
At Camp Wamp children enjoy a sleep-away week of camping under the stars, and experience everything the outdoors has to offer. Kids at Camp Wamp enjoy a variety of outdoor activities including; fishing, canoeing, singing around the camp fire, hiking, making new friends, participating in survival challenges, and much more.
All Camp Wamp sessions with kids ages (10-18) offer STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) experiences. STEAM will be introduced in an outdoor classroom setting where professionals introduce STEAM throughout the week at camp. STEAM is geared towards problem solving specific to the disabilities of each child. We are thrilled to offer this unique experience to our kids at camp.
ENCOURAGING TEAMWORK
Camp Wamp’s survival challenges encourage teamwork, self education, and fosters goal setting. We believe being a part of a team is one way to enjoy adventures that the wilderness of the High Sierra’s has to offer. Nature is our living classroom, and the more children are exposed to elements, the more they tend to appreciate the natural environment.
WHAT IS A WAMPER?
Many years ago, the kids of Camp Wamp named themselves Wampers. It is great fun for them to have a name of their own, and to be a part of an important club… Which they are! When you come to camp, you become a Wamper for life.
YOUR DONATIONS
The Stephen J Wampler Foundation is funded by public grants, private grants, corporations, and individual donations. Your donations have helped many children better themselves and live a normal life, disability and all. This includes personal growth such as, in some cases going onto college and getting a degree, getting married, having kids, and becoming a working professional.
The Stephen J. Wampler Foundation and Camp Wamp, is a non-profit organization providing outdoor education programs for children ten to eighteen years of age with physical disabilities. Camp Wamp has been providing life-changing outdoor education programs since 2002.
Camp Wamp opened in the summer of 2018. This facility will make the High Sierras accessible to children with physical disabilities. We will welcome groups from the United States. We want children with disabilities to experience the great outdoors with access to the 9 acre lake and 129 acres of remote rugged wilderness.
The kids of Camp Wamp will be able to fish, swim, sing songs, sleep under the stars and learn about their natural surroundings while in a safe, nurturing environment. Learn about Camp Wamp on Youtube and follow us on social media!
