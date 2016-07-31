WE’RE MAKING A REAL DIFFERENCE

WITH YOUR HELP

The Stephen J. Wampler Foundation and Camp Wamp, is a non-profit organization providing outdoor education programs for children ten to eighteen years of age with physical disabilities. Camp Wamp has been providing life-changing outdoor education programs since 2002.

Camp Wamp opened in the summer of 2018. This facility will make the High Sierras accessible to children with physical disabilities. We will welcome groups from the United States. We want children with disabilities to experience the great outdoors with access to the 9 acre lake and 129 acres of remote rugged wilderness.

The kids of Camp Wamp will be able to fish, swim, sing songs, sleep under the stars and learn about their natural surroundings while in a safe, nurturing environment. Learn about Camp Wamp on Youtube and follow us on social media!